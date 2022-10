HOUSTON – Houston’s own Lizzo is making sure her fans know she is H-town forever by stunting her new hair-do of the city’s skyline.

The multi-Grammy award-winning singer posted to her Instagram with blond hair with Houston’s skyline airbrushed on her hair while playing “25 Lighters” by DJ DMD and Lil Keke, who are also Houston rappers.

Check out her hair below:

