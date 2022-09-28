VIDEO: Lizzo plays 200-year-old flute that once belonged to a US president

Lizzo is seen playing a golden flute -- not the crystal one -- in a recent appearance at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

WASHINGTON – Houston’s own Lizzo played a 200-year-old flute that once belonged to former President James Madison during a concert in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

WRC reported the flute used during the tour stop may have been among a few things first lady Dolly Madison saved after British troops set fire to the White House in 1814. The singer -- who is classically trained -- had accepted the invitation from the Library of Congress to play the instrument.

WRC reported Lizzo said she was the first person to ever play the instrument.

“It’s crystal! It’s like playing out of a wine glass,” she told her audience to cheers and laughs. “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history.”

U.S. Capitol Police safely returned the flute, according to the Library of Congress, WRC reported.