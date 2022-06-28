Houston’s own Lizzo is a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ STAR with James Corden

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Lizzo is everything we never knew we always needed on this Tuesday.

The singer appeared in the beloved segment “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday. The video has already received more than 550,00 views.

One of those views was from KPRC 2, y’all. We loved her singing some of her hits with Corden including “Juice” and “Good as Hell.” She also sang fellow Houstonian superstar Beyoncé’s tune, “Crazy in Love.” Lizzo’s rendition of Bey’s megahit is so on point. Don’t mind us while we press “repeat.”

The best part -- banter over a wardrobe malfunction. Just watch. OK -- we take it back. The best part is Corden learning Lizzo’s signature dance.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Lizzo is corseted flute queen of the Met Gala

Ad

RELATED: Lizzo is changing the lyrics to her ‘Grrrls’ single following criticism over ableism

RELATED: Lizzo announces new tour ‘The Special Tour’; to make 3 Texas stops, including Houston’s Toyota Center