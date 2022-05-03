PHOTOS: Lizzo is corseted flute queen of the Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Lizzo arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

NEW YORK – Houston-based singing star Lizzo wore a flowing, corseted gown of black and gold for her turn on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York Monday night. The look was stunning, smart and oh-so-her (we’re lookin’ at you gold flute!)

Lizzo did H-Town proud last night. She looked wonderful. Take a look at her triumphant arrival at the annual gala:

Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (AP)

And in case you need a little more Lizzo in your life (we all do). Here are a few more looks she’s worn to recent events.

Lizzo appears at SXSW

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for best new artist as presenter Lizzo, right, looks on at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lizzo recibe el premio "top song sales artist" durante la ceremonia de los Premios Billboard de la Msica, el mircoles 14 de octubre del 2020 en el Teatro Dolby en Los ngeles. (AP Foto/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Lizzo poses in the press room with the awards for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts", best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You" and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (2020 Invision)

