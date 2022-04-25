Lizzo announces new tour ‘The Special Tour’; to make 3 Texas stops, including Houston’s Toyota Center

Tickets for Lizzo, Chance the Rapper and Marshmello on sale today

HOUSTON – Lizzo’s coming to Houston y’all!

The three-time Grammy award-winning singer will make three stops in Texas, including in Houston, where she grew up.

Her new tour, “The Special Tour” is set to kick off Sept. 23 with special guest Latto, according to a release from Live Nation.

Lizzo will be performing at the Toyota Center on Oct. 26 after making a stop in Austin on Oct. 25. She will then head over to Dallas on Oct. 28.

Fans can gain early access to tickets by preordering or presaving her new album “Special,” which will hit streaming platforms on July 15.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.