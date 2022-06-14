Lizzo is changing the lyrics to her ‘Grrrls’ single following criticism over ableism

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Lizzo speaks during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW)

Lizzo on Monday said she is changing the lyrics to “Grrrls” following criticism from many in the disabled community that the single contains a word that is considered an “ableist slur.”

The song, which was released Friday and is part of Lizzo’s upcoming album “Special,” has a lyric that uses the word “spaz,” a slur against people with disabilities.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post.

