Lizzo is changing the lyrics to her ‘Grrrls’ single following criticism over ableism

The song previously featured a word that many in the disabled community describe as an “ableist slur.”

Saba Hamedy, NBC NEWS

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Lizzo speaks during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW) (Chris Saucedo, 2022 Chris Saucedo)

Lizzo on Monday said she is changing the lyrics to “Grrrls” following criticism from many in the disabled community that the single contains a word that is considered an “ableist slur.”

The song, which was released Friday and is part of Lizzo’s upcoming album “Special,” has a lyric that uses the word “spaz,” a slur against people with disabilities.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post.

