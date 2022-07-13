LIZZOVERSE: Houston-native Lizzo announces upcoming performance, light show ahead of brand new album

Lizzo performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

HOUSTON – Grammy-award-winning singer and pop icon Lizzo has her fans on edge as they wait for her new highly anticipated album, which will have a grand rollout.

According to an Instagram post from the Houston legend herself, Lizzo is planning to host a series of events in New York as she prepares to drop her fourth studio album.

The musical artist says Lizzoverse is an “intergalactic” series of shows that will be a “once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event,” sponsored by American Express.

It is unclear exactly what fans can expect for the weekend, however, Lizzosphere — produced by Superfly — will hold public light shows from July 16 to July 17 at New York City’s landmark Cipriani 25 Broadway, according to Houston CultureMap.

If you can’t make it out to New York, Lizzo has partnered with Amazon to provide a live stream of the event on Friday.

Want to watch the Lizzoverse live stream on July 15? Click here

Her album, Special, is expected to release sometime this weekend.

Lizzo, whose birth name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was born in Detroit, Michigan before moving to the Houston area with her family at the age of 10.

She grew up on the southwest side of town and attended Alief Elsik High School, and the University of Houston.