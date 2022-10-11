Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of Pamela Turner

Juan Delacruz was found not guilty on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Pamela Turner.

BATOWN, Texas – A Harris County jury has reached a verdict in the trial for a Baytown police officer in the fatal shooting of Pamela Turner who, family members said, was a mental illness patient. The officer, Juan Delacruz, was found not guilty on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting, which was captured on video.

“Pamela Turner’s killing was a tragedy for her family and community. Bringing excessive use of force charges against an officer is always difficult and uncomfortable,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We respect the jury’s verdict.”

Prosecutors said the shooting did not have to happen, as Delacruz was very familiar with the woman who lived in the apartments where he was working an approved extra job as a security guard.

Attorneys for Turner’s family argue that the defendant also knew, or had reason to believe, that Turner had mental health issues.

According to investigators, Delacruz encountered Turner, 44, while on patrol and knew that she had three outstanding warrants out for her arrest.

Body camera footage shows Delacruz approaching Turner and a struggle ensues. Delacruz attempts to taser Turner, but it was ineffective. At that point, Turner gets ahold of the taser, shocking Delacruz in his groin area.

This is an area that, if tased, can cause serious harm, according to the defense.

As seen on video, Delacruz steps back, pulls out his gun and fires five shots, three striking Turner.

Delacruz then begins performing CPR on the woman, but she could not be saved.

Many say this is yet another case drawing national attention to the mistreatment of Black Americans by police officers.

Nationally renowned attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Turner’s family, also represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and many more killed by police.

He said Turner’s shooting is not only “unjustified,” but her case has an even bigger significance.

“The reason this trial is so critically important is if the jury finds Delacruz guilty, it will be the first time in American history that a police officer is convicted in the killing of a Black woman,” Crump said at the start of the trial.

Delacruz was facing five years to life in prison.

RELATED: