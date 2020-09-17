Attorney Ben Crump, family of Pamela Turner to discuss indictment of Baytown officer involved in her death

HOUSTON – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Pamela Turner will be holding a news conference Thursday to address the indictment of the officer involved in Turner’s death.

Baytown police Officer Juan Delacruz turned himself in to police custody Tuesday following the indictment.

Crump released a statement prior to the news conference that said:

“Like Breonna Taylor, Pamela Turner was unjustly targeted and killed by police and had her name sullied by law enforcement in an attempted cover-up. The indictment of the officer in the Pamela Turner Case and the settlement in the Breonna Taylor case are both crucial steps in bringing much-needed and past-due attention (to) the treatment of Black women in this country.”

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.