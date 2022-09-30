Jury trial underway for Baytown police officer indicted in fatal shooting of Pamela Turner

BAYTOWN, Texas – A jury trial is underway Friday for a Baytown police officer who was indicted in 2020 in the fatal shooting of Pamela Turner in 2019.

Harris County grand jury indicted Officer Juan Delacruz on a charge of first-degree aggravated assault by a public servant in the May 13, 2019, shooting.

According to investigators, Delacruz encountered Turner, 44, while on patrol and knew that she had warrants out for her arrest. Turner resisted arrest and was able to get hold of Delacruz’s Taser and shock him with it, investigators said. Investigators said that was when Delacruz fired, killing Turner.

Turner’s family said she suffered from mental illness.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the shooting was investigated by not only her office’s civil rights division but also by the Texas Rangers.

Nationally renowned attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and more, is also representing Turner’s family.

