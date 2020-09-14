Baytown police officer indicted in fatal shooting of Pamela Turner

HOUSTON – A Baytown police officer was indicted Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of Pamela Turner last year.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Officer Juan Delacruz on a charge of first-degree aggravated assault by a public servant in the May 13, 2019, shooting.

According to investigators, Delacruz encountered Turner, 44, while on patrol and knew that she had warrants out for her arrest. Turner resisted arrest and was able to get hold of Delacruz’s Taser and shock him with it, investigators said. Investigators said that was when Delacruz fired, killing Turner.

Turner’s family said she suffered from mental illness.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the shooting was investigated by not only her office’s civil rights division but also by the Texas Rangers.

“Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner,” Ogg said in a written statement. “We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution.”

Ogg said Delacruz is being given the opportunity to turn himself in to authorities for arraignment.

This developing story will be updated.