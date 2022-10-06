Ben Crump, family of Pamela Turner call on clergy, community leaders to join prayer vigil

BAYTOWN, Texas – The family of a Baytown woman who was reportedly killed by police in 2019 joined civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as the trial for the accused officer continues.

The first day of the trial wrapped up quickly as the prosecution went through three witnesses before 2 p.m.

It’s a trial that is being watched across the country. The case has drawn national attention to the mistreatment of Black Americans by police officers.

Prosecutors started with opening statements followed by their first witness called to the stand, the property manager at the time. After she answered a few questions, a second witness was called. Texas Ranger Eric Lopez was part of the team of investigators on the case. The prosecution showed the body camera footage asking him questions about tasers and the use of force.

In the body camera footage, you can see officer Juan Delacruz approaching Pamela Turner because of three outstanding warrants. Investigators say Turner resisted arrest and that’s when Delacruz attempted to taser her, but it is ineffective.

At that point, Turner got ahold of the taser, tasering Delacruz in his groin area. This is an area that if tased, can cause serious harm, according to the defense. Delacruz then steps back, pulls out his gun, and fired five shots, three hitting Turner, killing her. Video evidence also shows Delacruz performing CPR after the shots were fired.

Chelsie Rubin, the daughter of Turner, recalls the moments she got the call, just three days after she had given birth to her own daughter.

“Imagine the emotions that come with that, then place them on hold for three years,” recalled Rubin. “I see this video over and over and over and I can’t get it out of my head and I hate you for what you did.”

This shooting is something nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump says is unjustifiable.

Crump is now representing the family, hoping to make more people aware of the case on a national level.

The trial continues Friday at 8:30 am. If convicted, Delacruz faces five to life in prison.

