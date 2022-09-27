Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health website for fans: ‘Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too’

Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation to stop by TSU for Dream Bus Tour Sept. 13

HOUSTON – Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion has recently launched a website where fans have access to multiple resources for mental health.

The website, called “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too,” features several links to free therapy organizations, specifically to support Black women and members of the LGBTQ community.

The 27-year-old rapper has been vocal about her mental health, even naming her current single “Anxiety” from her latest album “Traumazine.”

