Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion makes her debut in Marvel’s She-Hulk series; Watch the trailer here

Megan Thee Stallion has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new She-Hulk episode

‘AH!’

What’s that sound, you ask?

Oh, nothing, just another glass ceiling being shattered by this Houston rapper.

Grammy-award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion can now check being an actress for Marvel Studios off her list after she made a guest appearance on one of their new shows this week.

Megan, whose birthname is Megan Pete, was featured on Disney+ in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The show, based on the comic character She-Hulk, was created to portray Jennifer Walters, a single woman who is an attorney that transforms into a 6-foot-7-inch green superhero.

The woman behind the green is Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany.

“We found out that Megan loves Marvel and superhero stuff, so it was incredible,” She-Hulk’s head writer Jessica Gao said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It really came together very quickly, and we didn’t even have time to stop and just stand in awe at the fact that this was actually happening. It was everyone’s dream come true, especially Tatiana.”

Megan The Stallion, who is in need of legal aid appears to have a quick exchange with Walters inside of a law firm, where they laughed and danced in typical Hot Girl fashion.

“Oh, you are WAY more fun than my last lawyer,” Megan Thee Stallion says as her hit song ‘Body’ played in the background.

“I would KILL for you Megan Thee Stallion,” Walters responded, while fangirling.

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, is a recent graduate of Texas Southern University.

She is expected to be featured in more episodes in the near future.

You can watch the trailer below:

