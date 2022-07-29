Man shoots woman to death outside vehicle at east Houston neighborhood, police say

Investigation underway after a man allegedly shoots a woman to death at an east Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – A man is on the run after allegedly shooting a woman to death outside their vehicle at an east Houston neighborhood early Friday, Houston police said.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, it happened in the 11600 block of Wood Shadows Drive near the East Freeway.

At around 1:45 a.m., a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled into the neighborhood. A man and a woman, whose relationship was unknown, came out of the vehicle.

At some point, the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the back, according to Lt. Willkens. The man returned to his vehicle and sped off.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead. She appeared to be in her late 20s or early 30s.

Lt. Willkens said it’s unknown if the couple lived in the area.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.