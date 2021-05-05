Surveillance video released after transgender woman killed outside of Houston area Chick-Fil-A

HOUSTON – Police are still searching for answers after a transgender woman was killed outside of a Chick-Fil-A.

Pain still runs deep for the family of Iris Santos, a 22-year-old transgender woman who was shot to death outside of the Chick-Fil-A on Westheimer on April 23.

“Why do that? Why is my question,” Santos’ mother Maria Carreon asked.

Carreon said she found out about her daughter’s death two days later from neighbors.

While she continues to grieve her daughter’s death, Carreon said she’s also hurt by the pain and violence her daughter experienced while she was alive.

“They (would) grab a trash can and throw it at her,” Carreon said.

An anti-violence specialist at The Montrose Center, Angelic Setchell, said last year 44 transgender people were killed, making it the worst on record for transphobic violence.

“People who identify as transgender tend to experience violence at a higher rate,” Setchell said.