Local News

Transgender woman found shot, killed in unlocked apartment in SW Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence, Houston crimes

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a transgender woman was found shot to death inside an apartment in southwest Houston.

The woman was found by her boyfriend inside the unlocked apartment located on Dunlap Street near Rookin, according to officials.

Investigators with the Houston police say the woman was killed sometime in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

