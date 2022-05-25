Elementary school mass shooting: How to cope with sudden loss of a loved one

UVALDE, Texas – Many families are trying to wrap their minds around the recent tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 18 elementary school students and 2 teachers in Uvalde Tuesday morning.

The students who were shot and killed were all said to have been in either the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th grade at Robb Elementary School. The city of Uvalde is about 90 miles west of San Antonio, which is just four hours away from the Houston area.

Understandably, many parents around the nation are preparing to explain to their small children what has occurred in our state.

If you, or someone you know, experienced loss during this mass shooting, experts from Memorial Hermann Health System provided the following coping mechanisms to help you get through this difficult time.

Memorial Hermann also provided specific resources that may offer a good starting place for helping to support children, adolescents, and their families coping with grief:

Grief Counseling

For many individuals, one-on-one grief counseling support can be an essential component of the healing process. If your employer or school has counseling support available, you may want to reach out to find out more about what counseling may be offered for free. You may also contact your insurance company to inquire if counseling services are covered and to obtain a list of in-network therapists.

The Psychology Today website is another resource where you can search for counselors in your area by various criteria including specialization (such as “grief counseling” or “bereavement counseling”). Bo’s Place can also provide a list of grief counselors who provide services on a sliding scale per request through their referral line at (713) 942-8339.

Grief Is a Process

Grief is an ongoing process. While some may feel an expectation to “get over” a loss quickly, most people find that it takes time to heal. It may take more time than we ever imagined. There may be ups and downs. Everyone experiences grief differently, and being compassionate to yourself and others going through grief can be beneficial. It could be months or even years before you begin to feel more like yourself again after a difficult loss. As you navigate coping with the pain of loss, you may find it helpful to have the support of friends, loved ones, counselors, and support groups. We hope these resources are a comfort to you and your loved ones as you begin the healing process.

[Special thanks to the Memorial Hermann Health System for having these readily available resources for those in need.]

