Funeral details for HCSO Deputy Robert Howard released

HOUSTON – The funeral details for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Howard have been released.

Deputy Howard’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Community Of Faith Church located at 16124 Becker Rd. in Hockley.

The timeline of events will be as follows:

6:30 a.m. - Body departs Claire funeral home

7:30 a.m. - Body arrives at church

8:30 a.m. - Family arrival at church

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Private family visitation

10-11 a.m. - Public visitation

11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Funeral service

12-12:10 p.m. - Dismissal/staging for outside honors

12:10-12:30 p.m. - Outside honors.

12:30/12:40 p.m. - Depart church for the cemetery

1:30 p.m. - Cemetery: Klein Memorial Park.

Howard, 27, died in a motor vehicle accident while on duty on Wednesday, May 11.

Howard served with HCSO since 2019. According to the department, he worked the evening shift in Patrol District 5 in northwest Harris County, where he served in the Crime Reduction Unit. In February of this year, he transferred to the new Violent Gang Suppression Unit as a deputy investigator.

Howard began his law enforcement career with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. He leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

