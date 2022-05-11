Deputy identified after deadly crash with 18-wheeler on SH-249, HCSO says

HCSO deputy critically injured in crash; 2nd deputy hurt while assisting in hospital transport, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler on SH-249 Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the deputy as 27-year-old Harris County native Robert Adam Howard. Howard was a Cypress Woods High School graduate.

Gonzalez said the deputy was a member of the HCSO’s Gang Unit and started at the sheriff’s office two years ago.

He was also a husband and the father of a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

What happened?

The original crash occurred on the northbound lanes of SH-249 before Spring Cypress. The second happened nearby in the 26900 block of I-45 North and Woodlands Parkway.

According to HCSO, an 18-wheeler pulled over onto the left shoulder of the 22400 block of SH 249 northbound. Howard’s patrol vehicle and a white Chevrolet truck were traveling northbound when Howard’s patrol vehicle drifted to the left and struck the back of the 18-wheeler, investigators said.

Another deputy, who was on a motorcycle, was also reportedly injured while assisting the motorcade transporting Howard to the hospital, officials said. That deputy reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Howard was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.

Deputies said the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400.