LIVE: Procession underway for fallen HCSO Deputy Robert Howard who died in crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON – A procession will be held Friday morning for Harris County Deputy Robert Adam Howard.

The 27-year-old deputy was killed Wednesday when his patrol vehicle clipped the back of an 18-wheeler on SH-249 northbound in the Spring/Cypress area.

Howard came to the sheriff’s office in 2019 from the Harris County Pct. 5 Constables Office. He was assigned to patrol until he was moved to the Violent Gang Suppression Unit three months ago.

Howard was a father of his 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, husband to his beloved wife, a dear friend, and a hero.

His loved ones said his care and service touched so many hearts.

At 10 a.m., Deputy Howard will be escorted from Montgomery County Forensic Services in Conroe at 205 Hilbig Rd. to Claire Brothers in Houston, located at 5575 Pine St.

