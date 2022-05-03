Victor Cuevas, suspect accused of fleeing with Houston tiger in 2021, found guilty of 2017 murder in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – The suspect who was accused of fleeing with a tiger in a west Houston neighborhood in 2021, has been found guilty of murdering a man in Fort Bend County four years earlier.

Victor Cuevas, 20, was charged for the death of Oseikhuemen Omobhude, 20, who was shot several times on July 14, 2017, in a restaurant parking lot near Richmond, according to prosecutors. They said Omobhude was able to walk to another nearby restaurant, where help was called.

Omobhude died after being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital – Katy.

According to Fort Bend County deputies, detectives arrested Cuevas on July 28, 2017.

Cuevas was widely known for the incident that happened on May 10, 2021, that involved a tiger named India. Investigators said Cuevas was out on bond for the murder charge the night India got loose on May 9. Cuevas fled from Houston police with the tiger but he was later arrested and charged with evading arrest, prompting prosecutors to request that bond be revoked on the murder charge, according to the district attorney’s office. Two days later, Cuevas made bond in connection to the evading arrest charge and was released from a Fort Bend County Jail.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Cuevas had been booked in the Fort Bend County Jail on five other occasions for violation of his bond after the 2017 murder charge.

However, after a lengthy court appearance on May 14, 2021, a judge revoked the murder bond and ordered Cuevas back to jail, where he remained up until his sentencing.

The punishment phase in the murder case begins Wednesday.