Human remains found in December 2021 identified as 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski from Spring, HCSO says

The Spring woman was last seen in April

SPRING, Texs – Harris County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed that human remains found in December 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

According to investigators, Pomaski was last seen on April 25 at a party at her home. Authorities said Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstances and may have been a victim of foul play.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results and an official cause of death.

HCSO deputies say no suspects have been arrested in this case.

In June 2021, Pomaski’s boyfriend, former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers Kevin Ware Jr., was questioned about the 29-year-old’s disappearance, according to HCSO.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Human remains found during search for missing Spring woman Taylor Pomaski, HCSO says

Ad

Foul play suspected in disappearance of Spring woman missing for over a month

Search continues for missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski