Help find her: Woman missing for nearly a month last seen at party in Spring

Taylor Pomaski has been missing since April 25, 2021.

SPRING, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for multiple weeks.

Taylor Pomaski was last seen on April 25 in the 4500 block of Stallion Brooks Lane in Spring.

According to the missing person report, Pomaski was attending a party in the area and has not been seen since.

The 29-year-old is described as white with long blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Pomaski’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.