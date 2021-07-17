Search continues for missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski

Members of the Texas EquuSearch organization will conduct an active search for 29 year-old Taylor Pomaski Saturday in Spring.

Pomaski was last seen April 25 at a party held at her home.

Pomaski’s disappearance remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. In June, investigators said the circumstances surrounding Pomaski’s disappearance seem suspicious and she may be the victim of foul play.

Pomaski’s boyfriend, Kevin Ware, Jr., a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, is one several people investigators are questioning in connection with the 29-year-old’s disappearance, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Pomaski is described as a white woman with blue eyes and blonde hair which falls below her shoulders. She stands around 5′2″ tall and weighs between 90 and 105 pounds. Pomaski has an “Infinity Serenity” tattoo on the front of her hip. She also has a mole above her left eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her nose.

Anyone with any information whatsoever concerning Pomaski’s disappearance is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9100 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

