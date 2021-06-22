Former NFL player, boyfriend of missing Spring woman named suspect in her disappearance, Montgomery County DA’s office says

SPRING – There are new developments in the legal case of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

In a court filing, a prosecutor in Montgomery County wrote that Ware is a suspect in a murder investigation relating to the disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski.

Former NFL player and boyfriend of missing Spring woman arrested for warrant unrelated to disappearance

“That’s the first time we’ve seen that,” said Coby DuBose, one of Ware’s defense attorneys. “That filing is the first time that it’s been suggested that he is a suspect.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Pomaski was last seen in April.

Foul play suspected in disappearance of Spring woman missing for over a month

Ad

“He’s been cooperative,” DuBose said of his client. “He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house. He’s let them in his home, and that’s really all we’re going to say about that.”

Ware was arrested earlier this month and accused of violating his bond conditions on previous controlled substance and firearm charges.

The assistant district attorney’s comments about Ware being a suspect connected to Pomaski were included in a motion asking that Ware’s bail be increased or denied.

Despite the court document, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office would only say that Ware is one of several people that investigators are questioning who interacted with Pomaski before she disappeared.

When KPRC 2 followed up with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, a spokesman said the office had no comment.

KPRC 2 asked DuBose if Ware had anything to do with the disappearance of Pomaski.

Ad

“I’m not going to talk about that,” DuBose said. “Certainly, I don’t think so. We don’t know any facts that suggest that.”

DuBose is now requesting copies of reports, statements, and other materials related to the Pomaski investigation.

Ware’s bond hearing is currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 29.