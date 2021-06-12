Former NFL player and boyfriend of missing Spring woman arrested for warrant unrelated to disappearance

SPRING, Texas – Former NFL player Kevin Ware is back behind bars after being captured by Deputy U.S. Marshals on Friday.

The Gulf Coast Regional Violent Offenders Taskforce arrested Ware in the parking lot of a shopping center in Spring.

The former NFL tight end was picked up on a warrant for failing to report for bond supervision in the last two months for previous charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances in Montgomery County.

Law enforcement officials told KPRC 2 Investigates they want to question him about the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

Loved ones of Pomaski said she was last seen on April 26 at a house party in Spring.

Taylor Pomaski (Family photo)

KPRC 2 Investigates spoke with Eric Zulegar, a former boyfriend of Pomaski’s immediately following Ware’s arrest. Zulegar said he’s been in constant contact with Pomaski’s mother since her disappearance.