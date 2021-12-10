Human remains found during search for missing Spring woman Taylor Pomaski, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Investigators confirmed Friday that human remains have been found during a search for the missing Spring woman, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said investigators, along with Texas EqquSearch, searched and evacuated a site in north Harris County, where they discovered the remains.

Pomaski was last seen on April 25 at a party that was held at her home.

In June, investigators said the circumstances surrounding Pomaski’s disappearance seem suspicious and she may be the victim of foul play.

Pomaski’s boyfriend, Kevin Ware, Jr., a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, is one several people investigators are questioning in connection with the 29-year-old’s disappearance, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they cannot identify the remains, but do believe they are related to Pomaski’s case. The remains have since been sent to the HC Institute of Forensic Science for further review.

Anyone with any information whatsoever concerning Pomaski’s disappearance is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9100 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

