‘BLM Houston, where you at?’: Father of missing woman makes plea for community leaders, mayor’s help in search

HOUSTON – The father of a woman who’s been missing for nearly two weeks is making a plea to the public and Mayor Sylvester Turner for help in the search for his daughter.

Kevin Johnson is asking for any information on his daughter’s whereabouts and to get the attention of community leaders to bring awareness to her disappearance.

Felicia Johnson was last seen leaving the Cover Girl’s Night Club on West Little York Road. Several agencies including, the Houston Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are involved in the case, and Crime Stoppers of Houston is now offering a $5,000 reward for information.

“We know somebody out there knows something,” said Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy at Crime Stoppers of Houston. “You don’t just disappear without someone noticing something. We know where her cellphone was found, we know what happened when she left the club, we know she got into a car. We have all that, we just need someone to step up to the plate and do the right thing and contact Crime Stoppers.”

“We are not going to allow young women to disappear without the answers,” Kahan continued.

Felicia was a model and loved hair. She came to Houston from California to celebrate her birthday earlier this month. She applied for a job at the Cover Girl’s Night Club but was turned down. She got into a car with a man and disappeared.

Activist Quanell X says they have received some tips about the case.

“Someone is deliberately attempting to throw us off. Someone is deliberately creating social media pages in her name and image to make it seem as though she is still out there doing something other than in harm’s way,” Quanell X said.

The family hired a private investigator, and the FBI is working on the case.

Just days after Felicia was reported missing, her cellphone was found covered in blood on Eldridge Parkway near Bear Creek Park.

“We know something bad happened to this sister. She has not called a member of her family, not used her credit cards didn’t return back to the hotel where she was staying,” Quanell X said.

So far, volunteers from Texas EqquSearch have been searching the area where Felicia’s phone was discovered.

Kevin Johnson said he arrived in Houston on April 16 in hopes of finding any leads in her disappearance. He said it took five days before the Houston Police Department investigated her case and has yet to provide information to him as it related to her last known whereabouts or surveillance footage from the nightclub. He believes there are certain pushbacks he’s receiving due to several allegations surrounding HPD, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, and the owners of the nightclub. He also said he believes his daughter was possibly trafficked.

Kevin Johnson called on Black Lives Matter of Houston, journalist and commentator Roland Martin to help use their platforms to make sure his daughter is found.

“I am hopeful that BLM Houston, Roland Martin, will come on board and be willing to use their platforms to make sure Felicia is found,” Kevin Johnson said.

He also called on Mayor Turner to help bring his daughter home and ensure those involved are convicted.

“Finally, to Sylvester Turner, as a girl dad, I am more than sure that you understand why I will not stop fighting to bring Felicia home,” Kevin Johnson said. “I am hoping you will also partner with me, making sure no stone goes unturned and all accountable are bought to justice to find my baby girl and bring her home safely.”

Felicia is described as having long black hair (it may be curly or straight), brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder. It is unknown what clothing Felicia was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

“I want to close with a message to BLM Houston, where you at? Like, I’ve been here two weeks, like you have zero presence, like, reach out to me,” Kevin Johnson said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or information surrounding her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.