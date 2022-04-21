Search underway for missing woman last seen leaving Houston nightclub

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a woman who went missing over a week ago in northwest Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the 10300 block of West Little York Road on April 15.

According to activist Quanell X, who was hired by Johnson’s family, Johnson came to Houston trying to get a job at a Houston nightclub but was turned away. He said she was last seen getting a ride from a club patron and has never been seen again or heard from by anyone in her family.

He said the family hired a private investigator who then tracked Johnson’s cellphone, which was found 15 minutes away from the nightclub, according to Quanell X. The phone was allegedly covered in blood. The family believes she is a victim of foul play.

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said they plan to search for Johnson Thursday. A search team has planned to take some dogs out to the location where her cellphone was found.

Johnson is described to have long black hair (it may be curly or straight), brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder. It is unknown what clothing Felicia was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts or information surrounding her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.