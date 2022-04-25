Prayer vigil held for 24-year-old missing woman last seen leaving nightclub in Houston

It’s been more than a week since Felicia Johnson was reported missing and there are lots of questions surrounding her disappearance.

HOUSTON – It’s been more than a week since Felicia Johnson was reported missing and there are lots of questions surrounding her disappearance.

She was last seen at the Cover Girl’s Night Club on West Little York Road.

Several agencies including, the Houston Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are involved in the case, and CrimeStoppers of Houston is now offering a $5,000 reward for information.

On Sunday, a small group lit candles and held a prayer vigil for the 24-year-old at Bear Creek Park.

Kevin Johnson said he misses his daughter.

“Baby, Daddy is here for you. I’m not leaving until we find you. I’m standing strong for you every day and it gets harder. I’m not going to lie, but every day I’m finding more strength to keep going,” he said.

Kevin stood beside activist Quanell X, The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, CrimeStoppers and HPD detectives making sure others hear her story.

“We firmly believe that she is the victim of foul play. We firmly believe that someone has taken her against her will and we believe that this sister should be treated with the highest priority with law enforcement,” Quanell X said.

Felicia was a model and loved hair. She came to Houston from California to celebrate her birthday earlier this month. She applied for a job at the Cover Girl’s Night Club but was turned down. She got into a car with a man and disappeared.

Quanell X says they have received some tips about the case.

“Someone is deliberately attempting to throw us off. Someone is deliberately creating social media pages in her name and image to make it seem as though she is still out there doing something other than in harm’s way,” Quanell X said.

The family hired a private investigator, and the FBI is working on the case.

Just days after Felicia was reported missing, her cellphone was found covered in blood on Eldridge Parkway near Bear Creek Park.

“We know something bad happened to this sister. She has not called a member of her family, not used her credit cards didn’t return back to the hotel where she was staying,” Quanell X said.

Felicia’s family and friend are trying to stay strong and praying for a safe return.

“If you can see us, we are hunting and looking for you night and day. Hang on, hang in there. Do whatever you got to do to survive because we will find you,” the activist said.

On Thursday, volunteers from Texas EqquSearch spent the morning searching the area where Felicia’s phone was discovered.

Felicia is described to have long black hair (it may be curly or straight), brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder. It is unknown what clothing Felicia was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or information surrounding her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.