5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, March 28

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here are things to know for Monday, March 28:

1. Teen who owns vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed Galveston doctor arrested in San Antonio

A teenager was arrested after police say she failed to report the death of a prominent Galveston doctor who was allegedly hit and killed by the car she owned last week.

Cianna Mims, 18, was taken into custody Friday evening in San Antonio by the San Antonio Police Department and Galveston Police Department investigators, according to officials. Mims was later booked into the Galveston County Jail, and has since been released on bond.

Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67, died in the crash. She was out cycling when she was struck. She was found dead on March 18 just after 6:30 a.m. on a sidewalk on the far east side of the Seawall in Galveston, her bicycle at her side.

Read more.

2. 3 nurses from out of state helped save DJ who was found shot inside busy SW Houston hookah lounge, police say

An investigation is underway after Houston police say a DJ was shot inside a busy southwest Houston hookah lounge Sunday morning.

Police were called to the hookah lounge in the 12600 block of Bissonnet Street near South Dairy Ashford Road shortly before 4 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting were unknown, however, police said security guards were present, dealing with a large crowd outside of the lounge.

At some point, a gunshot was heard from the inside, and the guards ran inside as customers spilled out of the building.

Three nurses visiting from out of state were rendering aid to the DJ before paramedics arrived, according to police.

Read more.

3. Chevrolet to donate new truck to Texas teen who went viral for driving through tornado

A Texas teenager who went viral for accidentally driving through a tornado in his red Chevrolet truck will be getting a brand new one.

On Thursday, Chevrolet posted on social media that they will donate a brand new 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to 16-year-old Riley Leon. The truck will be given to him and his family at a Fort Worth dealership on Saturday.

According to an interview with KTBC, Leon was driving back from Whataburger after a job interview when he apparently missed two U-Turns on the road.

That was when video from stormchaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media showed the tornado flipping his truck on its side and spun it as storms rolled through central and southeast Texas last Monday. The truck landed on its tires, and Leon drove off.

Read more.

4. After Elite Eight loss, Sampson vows Houston ‘here to stay’

Houston is out of the NCAA Tournament, yet the Cougars look built to stay around as a power program for a long time.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson has already promised as much.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Sampson said. “We’ll be back.”

With a Final Four appearance last season and a rebuilt lineup that nearly got them there again, Sampson’s program has more than revived the memories of the Phi Slama Jama era of Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwan.

Read more.

5. Galveston Island State Park: These are the stunning upgrades to expect when park reopens for summer 2022

Galveston Island State Park is sharing a look at its improved grounds that are expected to be opened to the public this summer.

“Check out this progress to the Beachside,” a social media post on Wednesday said. “We know you all are anticipating this as much as we are. The crews are working very hard to finish and get you your park back. Please continue to bear with us as we get closer and closer to opening.”

An opening date is not yet set, but officials said they’ll let people know as soon as they do set one.

What will Galveston Island State Park be when it is fully open again you ask? Here’s the answer from Texas Parks and Wildlife:

Read more.

