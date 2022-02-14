Real and fantasy: These Houston and Texas power couples are the stuff of legend

HOUSTON – These are some of the couples with storied pasts in Houston and Texas. Some come from reality and others from the imaginations of creative folks with an eye on the Lone Star State.
From fact
President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
The former president and his wife lived in Houston after his political career ended in 1993. Though Bush was known “a scion of the East Coast establishment, a product of Greenwich, Conn., Phillips Academy and Yale University,” the Wall Street Journal noted, he lived the rest of his life until his death at 94 in Houston, his adopted home. They were often seen out-and-about in town and at Astros baseball games.
Lakewood Church pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen live in River Oaks in Houston. The couple met at a jewelry shop and got married in 1987. The couple is now at the helm of the megachurch in Houston and are televangelists around the world via their broadcasts and books.
Tony Buzbee and Frances Moody
Attorney Tony Buzbee and Frances Moody married in 2021. The Houston couple lives in River Oaks.
Jim “Mattress Mack” and Linda McIngvale
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and his wife, Linda McIngvale, are fixtures in Houston. Through their business, Gallery Furniture, and occasional mention in the news -- for things like helping facilitate the rescue of a tiger -- the prominent couple remain a household name in the Houston area.
Carlos Correa and Daniela Correa
Astros star Carlos Correa and his pageant queen wife Daniela Correa married in 2019 and the couple gave birth to their first child in 2021. They reportedly live in the Hyde Park area of Montrose.
Jose and Nina Altuve
The Astros slugger and his wife Nina and their two children live in Houston. The couple has been married since 2006.
Houston restauranteur Chris Shepherd and public relations expert Lindsey Folger Brown live and work in Houston. The couple married in 2020. Shepherd continues his efforts to help restaurant workers through Southern Smoke. Folger Brown’s public relations firm, Lindsey Brown Public Relations, has clients in the high-end restaurant industry, including her husband’s publicity work.
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton are renting a home in Houston. The couple married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2017. Since then, Upton gave birth to a baby girl, Genevieve Upton Verlander, in 2018.
The ‘Fixer Upper’ duo from Waco are now media moguls. Their journey from stars of HGTV to revamping the DIY Network to Magnolia Network has made them a household name that goes beyond shiplap and white paint. The couple married in 2003. They have five children together.
To fiction
J.R. and Sue Ellen Ewing
If you love “Dallas,” you loved watching the ups and downs of the love story of J.R. and Sue Ellen. Take a turn down their love lane -- with all of its speed bumps -- here.
Sissy and Bud
In “Urban Cowboy,” Sissy and Bud are in love with the Houston area as the backdrop. The movie tells the story of the young couple who marry and then have a turbulent relationship as independent Sissy and traditional Bud attempt to make their way. There’s also a mechanical bull competition.
