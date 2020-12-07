Astros’ Alex Bregman gets married to Reagan Howard

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Reagan Howard have tied the knot, according to the bride’s Instagram account. Howard shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday.

“Married to my best friend,” she wrote.

In January, the couple got engaged during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado.

A few months ago, Bregman told KPRC 2 the wedding may be delayed due to COVID-19. He said he worried that the upcoming MLB season would interfere with their wedding plans.

Bregman and Howard also took time to give back to Houstonians during these times of crisis. They started a FEEDHOU, a fundraising campaign to help feed local residents who are struggling.