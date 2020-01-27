They’re engaged! Alex Bregman proposes to girlfriend during Colorado trip

HOUSTON – The off-season is often when Houston Astros players get engaged or hitched to their significant others. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman continued the tradition, getting engaged to now-fiancee, Reagan Howard on a family trip to Colorado.

Instagram posts from Howard and Jessie Bregman, sister of the Astros star, show the smiling couple along with family members during a trip to Aspen. In the photos, you can see a ring on Howard’s left hand.

“I’ve always wanted a sister!!!" Jessie Bregman wrote, sharing photos of her, her brother and Howard.

Rumors of Bregman and Howard’s relationship surfaced on July 4 when he first posted a photo with her on his Instagram account. In the photo, the now engaged couple are sitting next to each other on a couch.

Reagan Howard shares her engagement with Astros player Alex Bregman via Instagram.

Astros owner Jim Crane hinted at the proposal during the Houston Sports Awards Tuesday when he accepted the Player of the Year award on Bregman’s behalf. Crane said Bregman was busy with personal stuff in Colorado that we’d all be reading about soon.

Bregman has not announced his engagement on any of his social media accounts yet. We can’t wait to get a close up of that bling.

