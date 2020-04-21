Q&A: Astros’ Alex Bregman talks about his mission to help feed Houstonians in need

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 anchor Owen Conflenti sat down with Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman, to talk about his mission in partnering with the Houston Food Bank to raise money to help feed Houston.

Here is what he had to say:

KPRC: Why is working on feeding Houston so important for you right now?

Alex: Just the need that our community has...People missing meals. It just doesn’t sit well with Reagan (his fiancee) and I, and we wanted to really make a difference and just help each other out. We saw that during Harvey, how Houston comes together, and it’s Houston Strong. That’s what we really wanted to do here.

KPRC: Have you been touched by the families and their stories that you are trying to help right now?

Alex: Yea definitely. Being out there giving food out two days ago, it really hit home. It was sad and it made me want to do everything I possibly could to help them.

KPRC: What are you asking Houstonians who can give, to do right now?

Alex: If you are able, if you text FEEDHOU to 41444 and donate $1, it equals three meals for these families. If you donate $25 you’re donating 75 meals so any amount helps and 100% is going straight to helping people.

KPRC: How big of an issue is food distribution in Houston right now?

Alex: It’s tough. It’s tough for the people who are giving out the food to even get the food right now. There is such a high demand for it, so we’re trying to do as much as we can to help and (are) just inspired by the help we have already gotten from this Houston community.

KPRC: How will you view this campaign as a success?

Alex: Basically, how many people we were able to help. Just being there for one another in this community. As many as possible, maybe 20 million meals at the end of this? We’ll see what happens.