KPRC 2 joins Alex’s Army and Alex Bregman to raise $2 million to help feed Houstonians impacted by coronavirus crisis

KPRC 2 is joining Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his Alex’s Army effort to raise $2 million to help feed Houston-area residents experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis.

Proceeds raised through Bregman FEEDHOU campaign will directly benefit the Houston Food Bank, a nonprofit committed to feeding the hungry in the Houston area.

“By working together with KPRC 2 to benefit a great organization like the Houston Food Bank, we can all do our part to ensure Houston’s underserved children and families continue to get the support they need during these difficult times,” Bregman said.

Bregman’s FEEDHOU campaign recently reached his initial fundraising goal of $1 million in donations. KPRC 2 has been working on an effort to Help Feed Houston, raising more than $50,000.

“The need throughout our community due to the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “Teaming with Alex Bregman and Alex’s Army, we hope to raise even more to feed Houston’s hungry.”

The FEEDHOUcampaign, encouraging donations and volunteering, will begin airing later this week across KPRC 2 and MeTV airwaves and all digital platforms.

There are two ways you can help:

Give. Every $1 you donate can help provide three meals. Donations can be made by typing “FEEDHOU” in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting click2houston.com.

Volunteer. If you are healthy and want to make an impact, the Houston Food Bank needs you! Register at houstonfoodbank.org to see available volunteer shifts for individuals or small groups. Volunteer safety is a priority and appropriate safety measures will be taken, including social distancing.

Familiar Houstonians, including local entrepreneur Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, rapper Paul Wall, and Bregman’s fiancé Reagan Howard, have also lent their support to the FEEDHOU campaign.