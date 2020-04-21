Wedding on hold? Here is how Alex Bregman’s wedding plans are going amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Alex Bregman and his now-fiancée, Reagan Howard got engaged in January during a family trip to Colorado.

The couple planned to get married in December after the baseball season. However just a few months later, their plans – like many other couples’ – hit a snag thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

With baseball season delayed, many businesses closed and large gatherings prohibited, Bregman and Howard are not sure when their wedding will happen.

“Our wedding plans, there has been a little fork in the road when it comes to our wedding plans,” Bregman told KPRC 2. “We don’t know what we are going to do right now. Maybe we’ll still do it as planned in December but maybe we’ll have to wait. It depends on baseball season.”

Bregman and Howard decided to put their focus on helping Houston through these times of crisis by starting FEEDHOU, a fundraising campaign to help feed local residents who are struggling.

While they aren’t sure how their wedding plans will pan out yet, Bregman said he has one very important job.

“I’m involved in the area of saying, ‘Yes, babe, that looks great,’” said Bregman.

Click here to learn more about why Bregman started the fundraiser and how you can help.