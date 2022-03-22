Gov. Greg Abbott signs state disaster for 16 counties impacted by severe weather

(Michael Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune, Michael Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune)

Gov. Greg Abbott in Weslaco in January. On Thursday, wildfires prompted the governor to issue a disaster declaration for several Texas counties.

JACKSBORO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the state’s response to the severe weather that has impacted Southeast Texas.

The governor signed a state disaster declaration for 16 counties impacted by tornadoes that ripped through Texas.

On Tuesday, emergency personnel are being sent to access damages. Abbott said damages can be reported at damage.tdem.gov.

Crews will evaluate damaged buildings and cleanup any leftover debris from the severe storms in Jacksboro. Abbott also noted that donations and volunteers will be needed.

This story will be updated shortly.