DJ found shot inside busy SW Houston hookah lounge, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say a DJ was shot inside a busy southwest Houston hookah lounge Sunday morning.

Police were called to the hookah lounge in the 12600 block of Bissonnet Street near South Dairy Ashford Road shortly before 4 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting were unknown, however, police said security guards were present, dealing with a large crowd outside of the lounge.

At some point, a gunshot was heard from the inside, and the guards ran inside as customers spilled out of the building.

Three nurses visiting from out of state were rendering aid to the DJ before paramedics arrived, according to police.

The DJ was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Investigators said it’s unclear if the DJ was the intended target.

“We don’t know if he was the intended target,” said HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre. “Again, it’s kind of up in the air at the time whether the suspect was inside the entire time or he had just entered. It was pretty packed at the time it happened, the music was still going on.”

Investigators do not have a clear description of the suspect.