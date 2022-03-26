New search underway for Texas State student Jason Landry who vanished in December 2020

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned about a search connected to the more than yearlong disappearance for Texas State student Jason Landry. Landry is from the Houston area.

A search team is currently in Caldwell County. They were called in to assist the Sheriff’s office in the case.

What happened to Jason Landry?

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Landry, 21, was heading to the Missouri City area in December of 2020. Investigators found his crashed vehicle, a Nissan Altima, near the Texas State campus and some of his belongings nearby.

Texas EquuSearch was involved in the search efforts, but has since then suspended its search. Landry’s family and friends had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts and return.

There are no indications of foul play and no evidence to support that Landry was the victim of a crime, according to Capt. Jeff Ferry of Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

