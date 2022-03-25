5 things to know for Friday, March 25

Houston guard Jamal Shead celebrates after their win against Arizona in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here are things to know for Friday, March 25:

1. Parents of woman who owns vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed Galveston doctor provides evidence in case, documents show

Court documents show that the parents of a woman who owned the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a prominent doctor in Galveston went to police to provide evidence in the case.

Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67, died in the crash. She was out cycling when she was struck. She was found dead on March 18 just after 6:30 a.m. on a sidewalk on the far east side of the Seawall in Galveston, her bicycle at her side.

Court documents released in the case show Cianna Mims’ parents Delve and Teri Mims spoke with a Galveston detective about their daughter’s silver 2015 Mercedes. The couple said they saw their daughter’s vehicle the night prior to the hit-and-run and it was not damaged, and then the day after.

2. 4 men wanted in connection with series of robberies across Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department is searching for four men who they believe were recently involved in multiple robberies, using weapons in some, across the city of Houston.

Authorities say the group was seen entering a smoke shop in west Houston, located in the 1800 block of North Eldridge on Tuesday, March 1 around 11:50 p.m.

According to HPD investigators, the suspects walked into the store ahead of another customer who had left his car running outside.

The men completed their purchase and left the store. When the other customer attempted to leave the store and return to his black Toyota Camry, the men had already jumped in his vehicle, and fled the scene, HPD says.

3. Houston knocks off top-seeded Arizona, advances to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

It didn’t matter that the University of Houston lost key players to injury during the season. It didn’t matter that top-seeded Arizona stood in their way.

For the second straight year, the Cougars are advancing to the Elite Eight, defeating the Wildcats 72-60 in NCAA play on Thursday night from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout over Arizona, moving the Cougars within one win of a second straight Final Four.

With Taze Moore getting into early foul trouble after his 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead in the first two minutes, Shead and Kyler Edwards were both on the court nearly the entire game for the Cougars (32-5).

4. UPDATE: Brazoria County grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal charge, DA’s office says

A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to indict former Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson on criminal charges related to accusations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Tom Selleck announced Thursday.

The former Houston Texans quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns last week. Fox 8 WJW in Cleveland first reported the grand jury was considering one last criminal charge against Watson early Thursday.

A Harris County grand jury recently declined to charge Watson with crimes related to accusations of sexual misconduct.

5. Mayor Turner releases update on city’s main resilience, climate sustainability efforts as they reach 2-year mark

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and his office released a report Wednesday that address how the city’s resilience and sustainability efforts are doing since the city launched its Climate Action Plan and Resilient Houston initiatives.

The initiatives -- through recommendations for new programs, projects, and policies -- aim “to help Houston prepare, adapt, and recover from shocks and stresses—like the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather, systemic inequities, and more,” according to a news release on the report.

So how has the city fared on these efforts in the past two years?

