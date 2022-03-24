Houston Art Car Parade announces Bun B as 2022 grand marshal

HOUSTON – Get ready to have some fun Houstonians! The Houston Art Car Parade announced Thursday that rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will be this year’s grand marshal.

The 35th annual Art Car Parade Weekend, which features over 250 cars and other entries, will be held from April 7-10. The Houston Art Car Parade is the world’s biggest celebration of art cars and the largest free public event in Houston.

List of events:

Thursday, April 7

Main Street Drag: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Main Street Drag is the first official event of Houston Art Car Parade Weekend. Organized by the Houston Art Car Parade Volunteer Committee, the Main Street Drag is an opportunity for art car artists to travel to locations across Houston and visit with individuals that may not have the opportunity to attend the actual parade. Schools, nursing homes, developmental centers, hospitals, and other similar institutions are stops along the five miniature parade routes.

The Sneak Peek: From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event will be held at Discovery Green and give attendees a first look at some of the entries in this year’s parade. This event will be free to the public and also feature live music from Ren Patrick and Oliver Penn.

Friday, April 8

The Legendary Art Car Ball: From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event will be held at the Orange Show World headquarters. General Admission tickets will be $35 and VIP tickets will be $100.

Saturday, April 9

VIPit Experience at Houston Art Car Parade: from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Annual Art Car Parade: starts at 2 p.m. The parade route opens at 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

Art Car Awards Ceremony: From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

How do I get to the Art Car Parade?

From the North (traveling I-45): Take I-45 south, exit 48A to Milam St., then continue on Milam Street. Parking can be found between Pease and Walker Streets.

From the South (traveling I-45): Take I-45 north, exit Houston/Memorial. Take a right onto Memorial, which will turn into Rusk St. Follow Rusk to Smith St.

Where is the best place to park?

Parking in downtown Houston can be tricky. Our best recommendation is finding legal street parking either in downtown or midtown and walking to the parade route. There will also be parking lots scattered around charging fees for parking, should you wish to pay. Or better yet, why not ride your bike!

If you’re coming to view the parade on Allen Parkway, then there are many access points from Waugh Drive to downtown for you to park and walk to the route.

If you’re willing to pay a few bucks, we highly recommend parking at 1100 Smith St - the home of our Official Parking Sponsor, 1100 Smith Garage.