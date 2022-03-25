Houston knocks off top-seeded Arizona, advances to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

Houston guard Jamal Shead celebrates after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game against Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – It didn’t matter that the University of Houston lost key players to injury during the season. It didn’t matter that top-seeded Arizona stood in their way.

For the second straight year, the Cougars are advancing to the Elite Eight, defeating the Wildcats 72-60 in NCAA play on Thursday night from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Jamal Shead led the Cougars with 21 points. Kyler Edwards scored 19, including five 3-pointers.

With the win, Houston now advances to play Villanova on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Final Four. Villanova defeated Michigan 63-55 earlier on Thursday.