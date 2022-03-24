Massive annual Rice Military garage sale happening March 26; See event’s interactive map to see what’s being sold

A screen shot of the interactive map for the massive garage sale planned for Rice Military this Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Rice Military community is having its 14th annual garage sale this weekend.

The neighborhood garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 26.

More than 40 houses are anticipated to take part in the sale, offering a variety of preloved goods from baby items to furniture.

Shoppers can plan ahead by viewing the interactive map which pins participating houses and offers a description of items being sold.

Proceeds from the annual garage sale will be used to restore the community’s park that suffered damage from the 2021 winter storm.

