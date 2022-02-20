Special hearing to be held Monday in Deshaun Watson civil case

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

HOUSTON – A special hearing has been scheduled for Monday as the attorneys representing Deshaun Watson are requesting a delay in the civil trial against the embattled Houston Texans quarterback.

The Office of Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, told KPRC 2 the hearing will be held at 2 p.m.

Twenty-two women have come out against Watson, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. The women are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

Hardin filed a motion last week requesting the deposition be postponed because 10 out of the 22 accusers keep delaying their depositions; the procedure of being questioned under oath.

The motion was also filed because no criminal investigation has been conducted.

The motion reads, “Mr. Watson seeks a modest accommodation to protect two key goals of the parties’ agreed docket control order (”DCO”) that are currently in jeopardy - largely because of delays created by the plaintiffs’ discovery conduct. Specifically, Mr. Watson seeks a 60-day extension of certain DCO deadlines. Mr. Watson also asks that his depositions be scheduled to begin after April 1, 2022, instead of after February 22, 2022.”

Watson continues to deny any wrongdoing, claiming he has never treated any woman with anything other than “upmost respect” and looks forward to clearing his name.

