Attorney Tony Buzbee provides update about plaintiffs’ case against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Attorney: At least 1 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers attempted to blackmail him

Tony Buzbee released new information about his plaintiffs’ case against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee said 13 of 22 plaintiffs have been deposed so far by Watson’s legal team. In addition, two witnesses have also been deposed – One of them allegedly worked closely with the Texans organization.

Buzbee said that witness spent much of the deposition asserting her Fifth Amendment privilege.

“Although we respect a witness’s right to avoid self-incrimination, it is frustrating to me and my clients that we are unable to get answers to key questions regarding: What was known about Watson and his conduct; who other than Watson was arranging the multitude of massages he was receiving, sometime twice daily; who received reports regarding his conduct; and what the Texans organization’s role was in arranging massages for Watson, and what the Texans knew about those sessions,” Buzbee said in a news release.

Deshaun Watson’s deposition is scheduled to begin in late February.

