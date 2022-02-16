Houston-area has had 2 officers killed and 5 hurt in first weeks of 2022

2 law enforcement officers have been killed and 5 have been hurt in the Houston area in 2022

For the fourth time this year, news of law enforcement officers being hurt in the line of duty is in the headlines in Houston. The officers and deputies in the two most recent cases survived. The officers in the earlier cases tragically did not.

Here is the timeline in reverse chronological order:

February 15, 2022

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two deputies were wounded when a suspect shot at them in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane in Katy.

The deputies fired back. The suspect was killed.

The identities of the deputies were not immediately released, but reports are that one was grazed in the head by a bullet. The other was shot in the leg. Both are expected to be okay.

2 deputies shot in Katy neighborhood, suspect dead, authorities say

January 27, 2022

Three Houston police officers were injured when a suspect opened fire after a chase on Jan. 27.

HPD first responded that day to a family disturbance call in the 1500 block of Tralle Street. From there, police say suspect Roland Caballero, 31, took off in a car and led officers on a chase.

Investigators say Caballero crashed in the 2100 block of McGowen Street and that is when he got out and fired several shots.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said one of the officers was shot in the foot, the second in the leg, and the third in the arm. The officers were later identified as N. Gadson, 35, D. Hayden, 32, and A. Alvarez, 28.

Caballero was arrested after an hours-long stand-off. In addition to federal charges, Caballero is facing three counts of attempted capital murder on a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

3 HPD officers were shot following chase near Midtown in late Jan. 2022

January 24, 2022

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver on Jan. 24, according to law enforcement.

Gutierrez, 45, was off-duty and working an extra job assisting with a convoy of oversized machinery on East Sam Houston Parkway N. at Tidwell around 12:30 a.m.

The veteran law enforcement officer was directing traffic when he was struck.

HCSO Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez

The driver - who reportedly did not stop - was later identified as 40-year-old Lavilla Spry.

The charges filed against Spry include intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer and failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

January 23, 2022

Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed during a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 23. The 12-year veteran had stopped a driver in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street. A man exited the stopped the car and fired several shots at Galloway who died at the scene.

Galloway served in the Precinct 5 Toll Road Division and was promoted to corporal in 2020.

The man accused in Galloway’s death was captured in Mexico. Oscar Rosales, 51, is charged with capital murder.