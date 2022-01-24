HCSO sergeant killed in hit-and-run while directing traffic in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A sergeant with Harris County Sheriff’s Office has died after authorities said he was struck by an intoxicated driver in northeast Harris County Monday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near southbound Sam Houston at Tidwell.

According to deputies, the sergeant, who has been identified as Ramon Gutierrez, was on an extra job doing traffic control for a convoy of oversized machinery when he was struck by a female driver. The deputy was off his motorcycle and directing traffic when the incident happened, investigators said.

Investigators said Gutierrez was flown via Life Flight to downtown Houston with CPR in progress in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, deputies said.

Authorities said the woman involved was located by deputies a short time later and taken into custody for intoxication assault, however, additional charges are being filed at this time.

Gutierrez was with HCSO for nearly 20 years, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said the deputy was a “true professional” that was “loved by many.” He leaves behind a wife, daughter and two sons.

Ad

“Heavy hearts in our local community here,” Gonzalez said. “We ask that our community, as they always do, lift us up in prayer, for our agency and for the family that’s grieving today.”

All southbound traffic is being diverted off the toll road while an investigation of the crash continues.