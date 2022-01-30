Man accused of injuring 3 HPD officers in Midtown shootout to face federal charges, documents say

Suspect accused of shooting 3 HPD officers after police chase in Midtown identified, officials say

HOUSTON – The man accused of wounding three Houston police officers in Thursday’s shootout that ended in an hours-long standoff will face federal charges, according to court documents.

Roland Caballero, 31, was charged on Friday for felony possession of a machine gun. In addition to federal charges, Caballero is facing three counts of attempted capital murder on a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Court documents noted that the gun Caballero used in the shootout was an illegally-modified Glock handgun with a red switch on the back.

KPRC 2 Investigates reported that the modification allowed the gun to fire multiple rounds every couple of seconds.

RELATED: HPD Shootout: Illegally modified gun used to injure 3 HPD officers shoots 50 rounds in 5 seconds

On Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Tralle Street at around 2:42 p.m. where HPD said Caballero was involved in a reported disturbance.

After leading police on a chase, HPD said he crashed his vehicle at a neighborhood in the 2100 block of McGowen and fired multiple rounds at them, hitting three officers.

Caballero then allegedly carjacked a woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz and led officers on another pursuit to a home in the 1800 block of Lockwood. That is where police say he shot at officers once more and barricaded himself for about six hours before he was taken into custody.

Court documents revealed that multiple weapons, including modification parts and a 3-D printer, were found inside the home after officers conducted a sweep.

